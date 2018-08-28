Menu
Victim suffers serious burns after barrel blaze at Prince William Marina

Potomac Local
August 28, 2018

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — One man became covered in fuel and suffered second-degree burns.

The victim was flown to a hospital about 4 p.m. Tuesday after barrel of fuel caught fire at Prince William Marina on Route 123 near Occoquan.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene about 3:15 p.m. for a report of a fire near a gas pump. One of the first-arriving rescue crews reported a barrel to be on fire, not the gas pumps.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Afterward, rescue crews discovered the injured man covered in fuel, suffering second and third-degree burns on his back and hands.

Crews administered pain medications to the victim and worked to clean off as much fuel as they could before a helicopter arrived to fly the victim to MedStar Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

