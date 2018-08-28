Novant Health UVA Health System names new president of Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center

From the press release:

Steve Smith, MD, has been named president and chief operating officer for Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center. Most recently, Smith served as vice president of medical affairs for the health system.

“Steve has been a valuable member of the Novant Health UVA Health System team for many years,” said Jeff Lindsay, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Novant Health. “With his wealth of experience and focus on addressing healthcare disparities and quality assurance, I am confident he will lead the organization forward in the years to come.”

Smith has previously served as regional medical director of emergency services at Novant Health UVA Health System. In this role, he provided oversight and quality assurance for the delivery of emergency services while also implementing and supporting operational efficiencies and prioritizing the patient experience. Steve served as the medical staff president at Prince William Medical Center from 2014 through 2017. His partnership with hospital administration and service line leadership has greatly enhanced operations while ensuring quality care is being delivered to the community. He has also served on the board of trustees for Novant Health UVA Health System.

Smith obtained his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, medical degree from Howard University, and received his specialty training at Los Angeles County King / Drew Medical Center. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

