Locals make Eastern Mennonite University All-Academic Team
One hundred and five Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) students have been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team, setting a new record of honorees for EMU. All 16 of EMU’s ODAC-sponsored sports were represented on the All-Academic Team.
The following local students are All-Academic Team honorees:
- Taylor Baltimore of Bristow (20136) for Women’s Basketball
- Christian Hansen of Manassas Park (20111) for Men’s Basketball
- Spencer Laitinen of Woodbridge (22193) for Baseball
A student-athlete must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Award.
