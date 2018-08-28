Locals make Eastern Mennonite University All-Academic Team

From an email:

One hundred and five Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) students have been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team, setting a new record of honorees for EMU. All 16 of EMU’s ODAC-sponsored sports were represented on the All-Academic Team.

The following local students are All-Academic Team honorees:

Taylor Baltimore of Bristow (20136) for Women’s Basketball

Christian Hansen of Manassas Park (20111) for Men’s Basketball

Spencer Laitinen of Woodbridge (22193) for Baseball

A student-athlete must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Award.