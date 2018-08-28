Authors Terry Barkley and Dr. Brad Gottfried to discuss, sign Civil War books at Manassas Museum

According to this press release we received, these are two upcoming events at the Manassas Museum:

Authors Terry Barkley and Dr. Brad Gottfried will be discussing and signing copies of their books at two separate events at the Manassas Museum (9101 Prince William Street, Manassas, VA). For more information: www.manassasmuseum.org

The events are as follows:

Sunday, September 2nd at 1:30pm, Terry Barkley will be presenting and signing copies of his new book, September Mourn: The Dunker Church of Antietam Battlefield.

Sunday, September 9th at 1:30pm, Dr. Bradley Gottfried will be presenting and signing copies of his new book, The Maps of Fredericksburg: An Atlas of the Fredericksburg Campaign, Including all Cavalry Operations, September 18, 1862 – January 22, 1863.

September Mourn: The Dunker Church is one of the most iconic structures of the American Civil War. Surprisingly, few people know much if anything about its fascinating story or the role it played within the community of Sharpsburg and its importance during and after the Battle of Antietam. September Mourn: The Dunker Church of Antietam by Alann D. Schmidt and Terry W. Barkley rectifies this oversight in the first book-length study of its kind. The Dunker Church can finally take its place alongside the Alamo and Shiloh churches as one of the most notable houses of worship in American military history. September Mourn: The Dunker Church of Antietam is a must-read for anyone interested in the full story of the monumental battle and the community who lived through it.

The Maps of Fredericksburg The Maps of Fredericksburg continues Bradley M. Gottfried’s efforts to study and illustrate the major campaigns of the Civil War’s Eastern Theater. This is his sixth book in the ongoing Savas Beatie Military Atlas Series. Unlike other treatments of this epic fight, The Maps of Fredericksburg plows new ground by breaking down the entire campaign into twenty-two map sets or “action sections,” enriched with 122 detailed full-page color maps. These cartographic originals bore down to the regimental and battery level, and include the march to and from the battlefield and virtually every significant event in between. At least two-and as many as ten-maps accompany each map set. Keyed to each piece of cartography is a full facing page of detailed text describing the units, personalities, movements, and combat (including quotes from eyewitnesses) depicted on the accompanying map, all of which make the Fredericksburg story come alive.

About Terry Barkley: Terry Barkley served as archivist and museum curator at Bridgewater College in Virginia, a Brethren-related institution and holds degrees and a graduate certificate from the University of North Alabama, The Citadel, University of Alabama, and Harvard University. He retired in 2012 as director of the Brethren Historical Library and Archives (BHLA) at the Church of the Brethren General Offices in Elgin, Illinois. That same year he delivered the 150th anniversary commemorative lecture on the Dunker Church of Antietam Battlefield at the Annual Conference of the Church of the Brethren in St. Louis. Terry has also lectured in the Dunker Church at Antietam National Battlefield. He is an independent scholar and musician and lives in Lexington, Virginia. This is his fourth book.

About Brad Gottfried: Dr. Bradley M. Gottfried holds a Ph.D. in Zoology from Miami University. He has worked in higher education for more than three decades as a faculty member and administrator, and just retired as the President of the College of Southern Maryland. He also serves as a board member of the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust. An avid Civil War historian, Dr. Gottfried is the author of ten books, including Stopping Pickett: The History of the Philadelphia Brigade (1999), Brigades of Gettysburg (2002), Kearny’s Own: The History of the First New Jersey Brigade (2005), and four previous Savas Beatie Military Atlas titles (First Bull Run, Antietam, Gettysburg, and Bristoe Station/Mine Run). Brad is currently finalizing (with Theodore P. Savas) The Gettysburg Campaign Encyclopedia.