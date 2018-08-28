This press release offers some advice for Labor Day weekend travelers:

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year. The 95 and 495 Express Lanes team recommends planning ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip. Congestion is expected to surge as early as Wednesday, August 29, on both the regular I-95 lanes and the 95 Express Lanes. To save time and avoid delays, the Express Lanes team encourages drivers to use the 95 Express Lanes during off-peak hours through Tuesday, September 4.

What to expect and when to travel

1. The Express Lanes will help drivers get where they’re going faster. Last year, more than 250,000 trips were taken on the 95 Express Lanes during Labor Day weekend; drivers who took the Lanes saved an average of 35 minutes compared to those who did not.

2. Traffic will likely be heaviest from Wednesday, August 29, to Friday, August 31. For those headed out of town, here are the best off-peak times to drive:

Wednesday, August 29, and Thursday, August 30: Before 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Friday, August 31: Before 11 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

As an added help, the 95 Express Lanes reversal schedule and I-395 HOV Lanes occupancy restrictions are being adjusted. This should help prevent further traffic and keep drivers moving.

o Thursday, August 30, and Friday, August 31: Southbound reversal begins at 10:30 a.m.

o Saturday, September 1: Northbound reversal begins at 2 p.m.

o Sunday, September 2: Lanes remain northbound all day

o Monday, September 3: Lanes remain northbound all day; I-395 HOV restrictions are lifted

o Tuesday, September 4: Southbound reversal now begins at 11 a.m.; I-395 HOV restrictions are back in effect

How to stay updated

Once drivers are on the road, pricing and traffic updates will be available on overhead signs. This includes:

· A sign before the Garrisonville Road exit alerting drivers of any delays on the southbound 95 Express Lanes. Drivers will have the option to exit the Lanes at Garrisonville Road or continue to the end of the 95 Express Lanes, near Courthouse Road.

· A sign before the Quantico/Joplin Road exit recommending drivers exit to the regular lanes if there are major delays on the Express Lanes.

Updates will also be shared via Twitter (@VAExpressLanes).

