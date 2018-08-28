2 in Woodbridge win big in Virginia Lottery

From the Virginia Lottery:

Luis Gomez Palma stopped at the 7-Eleven because he was thirsty. He left with a million-dollar winning lottery ticket.

The Woodbridge man won it in the Virginia Lottery’s Extreme Millionsgame.

“I could feel my heart beating so fast!” he said, recalling the moment he realized he was scratching a winning ticket. “I was nervous.”

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store that sold the winning ticket, 7-Eleven at 18075 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries, receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and save for his children’s education.