Robbery, guns, assault on an officer in Manassas

From the Manassas City police report:

Robbery

On August 24, 2018 at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Traveller St for a report of a robbery. Through investigation, it was determined the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by two male suspects in an older model BMW 4-door sedan. One of the suspects threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded the victim empty his pockets. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident. A cell phone and other items were reported stolen. The investigation is on-going.

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, heavy-set, average height

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, thin-build, tall

Shots Fired

On August 25, 2018 at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8900 block of Princeton Park Dr for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they observed two suspects fire shots in the direction of a male subject fleeing the area on-foot. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a maroon 4-door sedan. Responding officers were unable to locate the suspects or a victim. The investigation is on-going.

Suspect 1: Black male, thin-build, 6’4”

Suspect 2: White or Hispanic male, 5’10”

Brandishing

On August 25, 2018 at approximately 12:21 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 9630 Grant Ave (Los Tios Aztecas Restaurant) for a report of a brandishing. The investigation revealed the suspect had fled the restaurant after threating (sic) other patrons with a gun. Officers located the suspect in his vehicle nearby and he was subsequently arrested.

Arrested: LOPEZ-CONTRERAS, Mario, a 24 year-old resident of Manassas

Charges: Brandishing, Intoxicated in Public, Fugitive from Justice

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

On August 26, 2018 at approximately 7:31 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8800 block of Quarry Rd for an intoxicated person in public. During the course of an arrest, the suspect assaulted officers.

Arrested: CARON, Zachry Allan, a 30 year-old resident of Manassas

Charges: Intoxicated in Public, Assault & Battery on a LEO x2