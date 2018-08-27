Podcast: The plastics problem in Prince William County

On this edition of the Potomac Local Podcast, reporter Olivia Briscoe joins me to talk about her reporting on the Prince William County Landfill, and about how plastics are piling up there.

She reported this week that, since a decision made by China earlier this year to stop accepting used plastics for recycling, that waste has been piling up at the local landfill.

What’s being done about, and how you can help recycle better on this edition of the Potomac Local Podcast.