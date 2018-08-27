Menu
Woodbridge
78°
Clear
Feels like: 78°F
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 96%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 302 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Podcast: The plastics problem in Prince William County

News
Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
August 27, 2018 / 3:45 pm / Leave a Comment

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (19.8MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS | More

On this edition of the Potomac Local Podcast, reporter Olivia Briscoe joins me to talk about her reporting on the Prince William County Landfill, and about how plastics are piling up there. 

She reported this week that, since a decision made by China earlier this year to stop accepting used plastics for recycling, that waste has been piling up at the local landfill. 

What’s being done about, and how you can help recycle better on this edition of the Potomac Local Podcast.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Podcast

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.