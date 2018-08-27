East to west and back again – one robbery, three burglaries in Prince William

From the Prince William police press release:

Armed Robbery – On August 27 at 2:25AM, officers responded to the Babylon Cafe located at 3081 Golansky Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that he was approached by two unknown masked men, one armed with a handgun, when he opened the back door to the business. The suspects ordered the employee back into the business where they forced him to open a safe. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before tying the employee to a chair and fleeing the business. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the area for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Two black males, wearing masks and gloves, approximately 6’00”, 200lbs

Residential Burglary – On August 26 at 8:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7400 block of Boundary Ave in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime 1:00PM and 7:00PM. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence. It is believed that entry was made into the residence through a back window. Ammunition and a safe were reported missing.

Commercial Burglaries – On August 26 at 5:00AM, officers responded to the Starbucks and Escape Day Spa located in the Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries (22025) to investigate two burglaries. Employees of the Starbucks reported to police that they discovered the front glass doors of both businesses shattered. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime between 2:30AM and 4:45AM. Money and merchandise were reported missing from the Starbucks. An ATM was reported missing from the Escape Day Spa. No suspects were located when police searched the surrounding area. The investigation continues.

Commercial Burglary – On August 26 at 1:20AM, officers responded to the Honeybaked Ham located at 2950 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. Officers arrived and discovered that a rear door had been forced open. A safe and dolly were reported missing. A police K-9 responded and searched the area for any possible suspects. The dolly was located behind another nearby business. There is no suspect description available at this time. The investigation continues.

Attempted Residential Burglary – On August 25 at 1:56PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12400 block of Rochester Park Ct in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that sometime between 8:00PM on August 24 and 10:00AM on August 25, an unknown suspect attempted entry into the residence through a back door, which was found damaged. No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Residential Burglary – On August 25 at 7:13PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of Burrough Hill Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred sometime between 2:00PM and 6:00PM. The investigation revealed that a dark blue Mongoose BMX bicycle was reported missing from inside an attached garage which had been left open.