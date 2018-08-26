Third suspect in animal cruelty case surrenders to police

From Prince William police:

Animal Cruelty Investigation *ARREST – On August 23, Crystal Leeann HOSKINS turned herself in at the Prince William – Manassas Adult Detention Center in Manassas without incident. The accused was the final suspect wanted for her involvement in an animal cruelty case, which involved fraudulent Craigslist’s ads. Two other suspects, identified as Elijzah JOHNSON and Kamila GARCIA ALBAN, had previously turned themselves in on August 22.

Arrested on August 23:

Crystal Leeann HOSKINS, 20, of 5588 Reardon Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty

Court Date: September 25, 2018 | Bond: Released on a $5,000 unsecured bond



Arrested on August 22:

Kamila GARCIA ALBAN, 21, of 5588 Reardon Ln in Woodbridge

Elijzah JOHNSON, 20, of 1560 Pin Oak Dr in Waldorf, Maryland

Both are charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty

Court Date: September 25, 2018 | Bond: Both were held WITHOUT bond

Animal Cruelty Investigation [Previously Released] – In February, Animal Control officers began receiving complaints regarding mixed breed puppies being sold on Craigslist that were falsely represented as being properly vaccinated. Furthermore, the ads stated that the puppies were farm raised and kept inside where they were crate trained. Several puppies purchased through the Craigslist ads were subsequently diagnosed with worms and parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness in young, unvaccinated puppies. One of the puppies purchased died as a result of being infected with the disease. After further review, Animal Control officers began a joint investigation with detectives from the Property Crimes Unit in April. The investigation revealed that three suspects, identified below, were importing the puppies from North Carolina specifically for resale. Upon further investigation, Animal Control officers and detectives were subsequently able to locate the residence of two of the suspects. On May 10, Animal Control officers and Property Crimes detectives executed a search warrant at the residence located at 5588 Reardon Ct in Woodbridge (22193) without incident. During the search, eleven mixed breed puppies, ranging from approximately seven to fourteen weeks old, were located inside of a shed on the property suffering from deplorable conditions. Some of the conditions consisted of inadequate ventilation, loose exposed electrical cords draped across the floor, and no food or water. The puppies were seized and found to have a heavy infestation of worms, urine and feces staining, and no veterinary treatment. All the puppies have since been treated and adopted. On August 13, two of the suspects, Crystal Leeann HOSKINS and Kamila GARCIA ALBANA,were charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and subsequently released on bond. On August 14, Animal Control officers obtained eleven additional charges for animal cruelty on HOSKINSand GARCIA ALBANA along with a third suspect, Elijzah JOHNSON. Attempts to serve the additional warrants have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.