Manassas police to assign more cops to speed enforcement this week
From a press release:
In conjunction with the start of the 2018-2019 school year for Manassas City Public Schools, the Manassas City Police Department is conducting a school traffic safety awareness campaign to educate the community on school zone and school bus traffic laws to help promote the safety of students and drivers.
During the week of August 27-31, 2018, additional officers will be assigned to a speed enforcement initiative in school zones during times of reduced speed. Additionally, the Manassas City Police Department will be issuing school zone and school bus traffic safety tips on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
The Manassas City Police Department reminds drivers to follow these school traffic safety tips:
- Always be aware and abide by school zone traffic signs and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians crossing the roadway.
- Follow directions from crossing guards and law enforcement officers directing traffic in crosswalks and school zones.
- Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.
- Stay alert! Children are often less predictable than other pedestrians and can be difficult to see.
- If you are dropping-off or picking-up at a school, do not double-park as it blocks visibility for others. Do not pick-up or drop-off students across the street from any schools.
- Traffic must stop when the stop-arm is extended on the school bus and the red lights are flashing.
- On a two-lane road or a divided roadway with no median, drivers in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus.
- Never pass a school bus on the right.
- Maintain a 10-foot distance behind a stopped school bus to allow students enough space to safely enter or exit the bus.
- Always abide by posted traffic signs and stay alert!
