Manassas police to assign more cops to speed enforcement this week

From a press release:

In conjunction with the start of the 2018-2019 school year for Manassas City Public Schools, the Manassas City Police Department is conducting a school traffic safety awareness campaign to educate the community on school zone and school bus traffic laws to help promote the safety of students and drivers.

During the week of August 27-31, 2018, additional officers will be assigned to a speed enforcement initiative in school zones during times of reduced speed. Additionally, the Manassas City Police Department will be issuing school zone and school bus traffic safety tips on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Manassas City Police Department reminds drivers to follow these school traffic safety tips: