Menu
Woodbridge
71°
Fair
Feels like: 71°F
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 300 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Home electrical meters tampered with, damaged

News
Potomac Local
August 26, 2018 / 11:40 pm / Leave a Comment

From Manassas police: 

Vandalism

On August 23, 2018 at approximately 9:28 a.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Devonshire Ct for a report of vandalism. The complainant told police two electrical meters on residences in the area had been tampered with and damaged. Several additional meters were found to be tampered with in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Ct. The investigation is on-going.

Burglary

On August 23, 2018 at approximately 2:54 p.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Taney Rd for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed appliances were stolen from a vacant residence at this location. There were no signs of forced entry. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between August 8 and August 23.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Crime

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.