Home electrical meters tampered with, damaged

From Manassas police:

Vandalism

On August 23, 2018 at approximately 9:28 a.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Devonshire Ct for a report of vandalism. The complainant told police two electrical meters on residences in the area had been tampered with and damaged. Several additional meters were found to be tampered with in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Ct. The investigation is on-going.

Burglary

On August 23, 2018 at approximately 2:54 p.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Taney Rd for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed appliances were stolen from a vacant residence at this location. There were no signs of forced entry. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between August 8 and August 23.