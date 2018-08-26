Feds sentence Manassas man to 20 years in child pornography case

From a press release:

A Manassas man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for paying women to sexually abuse children in the Philippines via a web camera while he directed and produced numerous images of the abuse.

On April 9, Dwayne Stinson, 53, a communications technician, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

According to court documents, from at least October 2011 until February 2012, Stinson used an electronic payment service to pay women in the Philippines he was chatting with to sexually abuse children while he directed the abuse. He admitted that some of the children were as young as six or seven years old.

The defendant contemporaneously produced numerous screenshot images of the abuse and stored them on his computer for years.

