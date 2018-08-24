Woodbridge brewer aims to please Fredericksburg radio personalities’ love for beer and charity

WOODBRIDGE — It’s clear that radio personalities in Fredericksburg like to drink their beer.

A new beer by Woodbridge brewer Brew Republic aims to deliver on two fronts — give the radio DJs the malt and hops they want, and do it for a good cause.

From a press release:

93.3 WFLS and Live 99.3 have teamed up with Brew Republic Bierwerks in Woodbridge, Virginia to create the “Spinnin’ Pinetapple IPA,” a signature beer being sold with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors “TAPS.” 93.3 WFLS Morning Show host, Steve Waters and Live 99.3 Mid-Day host, Hunter hand crafted the brew at Brew Republic with their brewing team. The signature beer will debut on August 25 at Brew Republic’s Second Anniversary Party.

TAPS provides support for families of U.S. military service members who were killed in the line of duty. The organization has been around since 1994 and has helped more than 80,000 families.

Brew Republic Bierworks is located 15201 Potomac Town Place at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge.

It’s not the first time a local radio station has teamed with a local brewer for a good cause.

Earlier this year, WBQB-FM in Fredericksburg and their afternoon host Trapper Young partnered with Adventure Brewing Company in Stafford County to create “Shut Your Trap” ale. Proceeds from the sale of the ale will benefit the radio station’s charity efforts.

Adventure Brewery has two locations. The original at Adventure Brewing North at 33 Perchwood Drive in Stafford County and the second, Adventure Brewing South at 3300 Dill Smith Drive in Fredericksburg.