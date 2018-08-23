Winery at Bull Run to double production

Winery lovers will be pleased with this news we received via a press release:

CENTREVILLE—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that The Winery at Bull Run will invest $1.7 million, create 38 new jobs, and double production of its award-winning wines, which are made using only Virginia-grown grapes. The winery, which opened in 2012 on 225 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, also produces grapes on site and at its 40-acre vineyard in Rappahannock County. Its location by the battlefield and proximity to Washington D.C. have made the winery an important tourist attraction, bringing thousands of tourists to the Commonwealth each year.

“The Commonwealth is home to a vibrant agribusiness economy, with the Virginia wine industry contributing nearly $1.37 billion dollars to our economy each year. Today’s expansion is a clear sign that Virginia’s world class wine industry is continuing to grow and succeed,” said Governor Northam. “Strong local support for these businesses is essential to maintaining their growth, and I am pleased that we are able to assist with this important expansion.”

“I am thrilled that the Commonwealth could partner with Fairfax County to support this important expansion, and I am thankful for The Winery at Bull Run’s continued growth and investment,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Virginia is now home to over 300 wineries and cideries, which are generating new jobs and new revenue for our communities, while creating new market opportunities for farmers across the state.”

“My wife and I created what has become the largest working farm left in Fairfax County because it was important to us to carry on the agricultural legacy of the land and contribute to the growth of the Virginia wine industry,” said The Winery at Bull Run owner Jon Hickox. “The Winery at Bull Run family is grateful and excited to have been selected to receive this grant because it puts us many steps closer to achieving the dream of being a full estate winery and allows us to continue to invest in Virginia agriculture.”

“Agriculture and agritourism are important economic drivers in Fairfax County that we want to continue to see grow and thrive,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova. “I am so pleased that The Winery at Bull Run will benefit from this grant by expanding production and adding new jobs in Fairfax County.”

“It is great to see small business expansion in western Fairfax County. The best sign of a healthy business climate is expansion of existing businesses,” said Senator David Marsden. “I look forward to visiting the winery and seeing firsthand the hard work and dedication that Vintners put into the work they are so passionate about.”

“Jon has been a good steward of agricultural land in Northern Virginia and the Winery at Bull Run is a top attraction for wine enthusiasts across Virginia,” said Delegate Tim Hugo. “The Winery at Bull Run is a testament to what the wine industry in Virginia has become and where it can go. I look forward to their continued success.”

The Commonwealth is partnering with Fairfax County and The Winery at Bull Run on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the AFID Fund, which Fairfax County will match with local funds. This is the first AFID award to Fairfax County.