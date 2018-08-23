Shuyan Huang M.D. of Manassas joins US Army Medical Corps

We received this news release from US Army 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion:

Future Army Doctor Vows to Boldly Go Where She is Needed

(Fort Meade, Md.) — On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, US Army’s 1st Medical Recruiting Battalion welcomed its newest doctor into the fold. Shuyan Huang M.D. of Manassas, VA has officially joined the US Army Medical Corps as of Wednesday, August 15, in Washington, DC.

Huang is a board certified anesthesiologist who graduated from New York University. She is currently attending the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

She chose the Lincoln Memorial as the spot where she wanted to swear in because she believes she can reach her “full potential in the Army and fulfill the true meaning of this country’s creed.” Both she and her husband appreciate the nation that has “brought them together as immigrants” from countries that don’t have the freedoms that America offers, she added. Both of her parents and her husband came to the Mall to support her for the momentous day.

Army Recruiter, Staff Sergeant Stephen Minogue says he was impressed with Dr. Huang from the moment he met her and her family. “I was impressed, not only with her intelligence, but her character as well. Her decision to pursue an active duty career over Army Reserves was noteworthy due to her immense qualifications. Dr. Huang is a patriot and truly wants to give something back to the country that had provided her so many opportunities. Dr. Huang will prove to be a remarkable asset to the U.S. Army Medical Corps.”

She and her husband Yuriy Huang have both decided to join the Army – he as an army cyber direct-commissioned officer, and she as a doctor. When asked why she had chosen to serve in the US Army as a doctor, Huang says, “it’s my second calling.” With all that education and talent, some could wonder why she has chosen the Army as her employer. Huang says she and her husband have an appreciation for the democracy and opportunities that our Nation has already provided them, and they only wish to repay that gift.

They also both admitted to having an interesting affinity for all things Star Trek. Huang even presented the officiant of the ceremony, 1MRBn Executive Officer Major Lauren Hamlin, a portrait of Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway, captain of the Starfleet starship USS Voyager.

With their dedication for their country, each other, and their enlightened principles, the Huangs are slated for an adventure that they both have sought after. They don’t know where it will take them, but they do know that they will be together for it. Huang looks forward to a long and prosperous career in Army Medicine. She will serve in the US Army at the initial rank of captain and expects to move up the ranks quickly.