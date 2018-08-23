Home Instead Senior Care® walking again to end Alzheimer’s

We are Walking Again to End Alzheimer’s!

Everyone has a reason to end Alzheimer’s.

Each year more than 400,000 people in over 600 communities nationwide come together for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. While we all have our own reason to step up to the start line, our eyes are set on the ultimate finish — the end of Alzheimer’s.

At Home Instead Senior Care®, our tagline is To Us, It’s Personal®; The only way we can fulfill our mission to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families is by being personally committed to increasing awareness of the issues seniors face.

Our Goal is to raise $2500 this year!

2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Virginia Tri-Counties

Saturday, October 20, 2018

8:30 am

Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas

Click the link below to join our team, make a donation or learn more about volunteering.

Join the Home Instead Team!