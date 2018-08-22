Web Bryant spent a year observing, sketching, painting Manassas Ballet. Now it’s an exhibit.

From the press release:

Four Ballets, One Year, One Painter

Works by Web Bryant

Exhibit dates: September 5-October 31

Manassas Ballet Theatre is a local treasure, the largest professional ballet company in Northern Virginia. Web Bryant spent an entire year observing, sketching and painting these extraordinary dancers. His works in oils and pastels encompass all four ballets in the troupe’s 2017-2018 season, including rehearsals, performances, and candid backstage moments. Before turning to fine art, Bryant was a senior illustrator at USA Today for 30 years. He teaches at the Yellow Barn Studio at Glen Echo Park and is a member of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters. Meet the artist at the reception September 22, 7-9 pm, and enjoy a brief excerpt from the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s production of Dracula. Performance starts at 7:30 pm.

“My paintings combine a journalistic eye for the narrative, and an intimate view of the passing moment. I paint real places and real people. Places you want to go and people you would like to meet.”

-Web Bryant

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.