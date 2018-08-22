Menu
St. Lucy Food Project receives commercial refrigerator and freezer, aiding efforts

News
Potomac Local
August 22, 2018 / 3:02 pm / Leave a Comment

We received notification that the St. Lucy Food Project, a food warehouse in Manassas serving more than 40,000 of the underprivileged living in Northern Virginia, obtained a commercial walk-in refrigerator and freezer.

Up until now, the warehouse was limited to non-perishable foods. This week, the fridge and freezer were blessed by Bishop Burbidge. 

News, Manassas Local

