St. Lucy Food Project receives commercial refrigerator and freezer, aiding efforts
We received notification that the St. Lucy Food Project, a food warehouse in Manassas serving more than 40,000 of the underprivileged living in Northern Virginia, obtained a commercial walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
Up until now, the warehouse was limited to non-perishable foods. This week, the fridge and freezer were blessed by Bishop Burbidge.
