Project will add 3 southbound lanes to I-95, over 6 miles along congested sections in Fredericksburg

From the VDOT press release:

FREDERICKSBURG – Construction to unlock gridlock on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg has begun, and crews are working to add three new southbound lanes over six miles on one of the most congested sections of I-95 near the Rappahannock River.

When the project opens to traffic in 2022, southbound drivers will have a total of six travel lanes to use between the Route 17 interchange in Stafford County and the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.

Around 150,000 vehicles a day travel I-95 between the Route 17 and Route 3 interchanges.

During the afternoon peak travel period, it can take three hours to travel between Washington, D.C., and Fredericksburg.

“Moving traffic on I-95 is critical to businesses across the Commonwealth who rely on the I-95 corridor to deliver their goods and services on time,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Investing in I-95 benefits all Virginians, who will experience the economic benefits of a more reliable ride between Washington, D.C., and the Fredericksburg area.”

The $132 million I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing is the next project to start construction as part of the Atlantic Gateway suite of projects. Virginia was awarded a $165 million FASTLANE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2016 for Atlantic Gateway, a $1.4 billion set of highway, transit, and rail projects in the I-95 corridor.

“This project, as part of Atlantic Gateway improvements to passenger rail, commuter rail, transit, and freight networks, is critical for Virginia’s economic competitiveness and our city’s quality of life,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

More than $1 billion in state, federal, and private investment will be spent on I-95 improvements in the Fredericksburg region through 2023. Seven I-95 projects are expected to open to traffic in the Fredericksburg area by the end of 2023 to deliver congestion relief and improved driving conditions.

Beginning this month, drivers along I-95 in the Fredericksburg area can expect to see workers operating construction equipment and installing work zone signs. Temporary concrete barriers will be installed along the left shoulder of I-95 northbound and southbound. Tree clearing will begin in the I-95 median.

Travel lanes will remain open during morning and afternoon rush hour. Work requiring lane closures will be performed during off-peak travel times.

“Together with our contractor partners at Wagman and JMT, we will deliver this project on time and on budget, but even more critically, we want everyone working and traveling in this work zone to arrive home safely at the end of each day,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “Drivers can help us meet this goal by avoiding distractions and obeying the speed limit, and giving their undivided attention to the road ahead.”

Project Background

The southbound River Crossing project will build three new lanes of I-95 southbound in the existing I-95 median, beginning just south of the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford. The lanes will be untolled and open to all southbound traffic.

When the project is complete, travelers with destinations south of the Fredericksburg area can choose to enter the new general purpose lanes in the median, which will continue past the Route 3 interchange.

The existing three I-95 southbound lanes will be converted to collector-distribution lanes, which will serve Fredericksburg area traffic using the Route 17 and the Route 3 interchanges, and traffic traveling to the Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center. Signs will help drivers choose between the general purpose lanes and the lanes for Route 17 and Route 3 traffic.

A new bridge will be built over the Rappahannock River to carry the new I-95 southbound general purpose lanes. It will be built parallel to the existing I-95 southbound bridge.

On Route 17, the project will modify several of the I-95 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 133. The project will also replace the I-95 overpasses of Route 17.

The project contractor is Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. The design firm is JMT, Inc.

For additional information on this project, and other I-95 improvements in the Fredericksburg area, please visit the project website at improve95.org.