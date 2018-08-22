Murder investigation updates; shooting, animal cruelty, armed robbery investigations keep Prince William police busy

From the Prince William police report:

**UPDATES**

Murder Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Homicide detectives are releasing the name of the victim killed in the shooting that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) on August 1. Detectives have been unable to locate and notify the victim’s next-of-kin of his death. A suspect known to the victim was previously arrested for murder in connection to this investigation and is awaiting trial. Anyone who may know a family member of the victim is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.

Identified:

The victim was identified as Jose Enriques AMAYA SANCHEZ, 22, of Woodbridge

Murder Investigation *ARREST [Previously Released] – On August 2, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the shooting death of an adult male that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) on August 1. The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were on the back deck of the home when the shooting occurred. The victim died as a result of his injuries. Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what led up to the altercation between the accused and the victim. Both men were known to one another. The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old man. Detectives are awaiting contact with a next-of-kin before the victim’s identity is publically released. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jorge Anthony SANDOVAL, was arrested. The investigation continues.

Arrested on August 2:

Jorge Anthony SANDOVAL, 19, of 15015 Alabama Ave in Woodbridge

Charged with murder

Court Date: September 19, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 1 at 10:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, preliminarily believed to be an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis. The identity of the victim will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. At this time, no suspect has been identified. Detectives from the Homicide Unit do not believe this is a random shooting. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On August 21, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit charged the juvenile driver in connection to the crash that occurred in the area of Rollins Ford Rd and Estate Manor Dr in Bristow on July 24. As a result of the crash, a 67-year-old woman died from her injuries 11 days after the collision on August 4. The investigation determined that the 17-year-old driver was at fault in the crash after stopping at a posted stop sign on Rollins Ford Rd then proceeding into the intersection and colliding with a vehicle being driven by the deceased. The impact also caused a third vehicle to be struck. That driver sustained minor injuries.

Charged on August 21:

A 17-year-old male of Nokesville [Driver of the 2018 Subaru Forrester]

Charged with reckless driving

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Trial

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Judy A. ISOM, 67, of Centreville

The driver of the 2001 GMC Yukon was identified as a 37-year-old man of Bristow

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 24 at 7:31PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rollins Ford Rd and Estate Manor Dr in Bristow (20136) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2018 Subaru Forrester was traveling southbound on Estate Manor Dr, continuing through the intersection with Rollins Ford Rd, when the vehicle crossed paths with the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu who was traveling eastbound. As a result of the collision, the Subaru rotated before striking the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon who was stopped on northbound Estate Manor Dr at the posted stop sign with Rollins Ford Rd. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on August 4. The other two drivers sustained minor injuries. Speed, alcohol, and drug use are not factors in the collision. At this time, no charges have been placed. The investigation continues.

Shooting Investigation *ARRESTS – On August 8, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified the suspects involved in a shooting that occurred in the 12700 block of Marblestone Dr in Woodbridge (22192) on August 7. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old man, arranged to conduct a drug transaction in the above area with two suspects, later identified as Shayne Jair DANDRIDGE and Noah Malik PATTERSON. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s money. At some point, the victim shot DANDRIDGE in the lower body before all the parties fled the area. A short time later, DANDRIDGE responded to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for PATTERSON and DANDRIDGE. Both of the accused were subsequently arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force without incident. No charges are pending at this time for the victim.

Arrested on August 22:

Shayne Jair DANDRIDGE, 21, of 2813 Woodmark Dr, Apt 303, in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: October 17, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Arrested on August 13:

Noah Malik PATTERSON, 20, of 3248 Ridge View Ct, Apt 104, in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: October 17, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 7 at 2:49PM, officers responded to the 12700 block of Marblestone Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. Multiple citizens reported to police they heard gunshots in the area, followed by two unknown men leaving in a vehicle. A short time later, a 21-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body responded to an area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

Animal Cruelty Investigation – In February, Animal Control officers began receiving complaints regarding mixed breed puppies being sold on Craigslist that were falsely represented as being properly vaccinated. Furthermore, the ads stated that the puppies were farm raised and kept inside where they were crate trained. Several puppies purchased through the Craigslist ads were subsequently diagnosed with worms and parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness in young, unvaccinated puppies. One of the puppies purchased died as a result of being infected with the disease. After further review, Animal Control officers began a joint investigation with detectives from the Property Crimes Unit in April. The investigation revealed that three suspects, identified below, were importing the puppies from North Carolina specifically for resale. Upon further investigation, Animal Control officers and detectives were subsequently able to locate the residence of two of the suspects. On May 10, Animal Control officers and Property Crimes detectives executed a search warrant at the residence located at 5588 Reardon Ct in Woodbridge (22193) without incident. During the search, eleven mixed breed puppies, ranging from approximately seven to fourteen weeks old, were located inside of a shed on the property suffering from deplorable conditions. Some of the conditions consisted of inadequate ventilation, loose exposed electrical cords draped across the floor, and no food or water. The puppies were seized and found to have a heavy infestation of worms, urine and feces staining, and no veterinary treatment. All the puppies have since been treated and adopted. On August 13, two of the suspects, Crystal Leeann HOSKINS and Kamila GARCIA ALBANA, were charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and subsequently released on bond. On August 14, Animal Control officers obtained eleven additional charges for animal cruelty on HOSKINS and GARCIA ALBANA along with a third suspect, Elijzah JOHNSON. Attempts to serve the additional warrants have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

All three suspects are wanted for 11 counts of animal cruelty

Armed Robbery – On August 21 at 11:02PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 4100 Talon Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. Employees of the store reported to police that two unknown masked men entered the business. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and forced an employee to empty the cash drawers. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the area for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect 1 was a black male armed with a handgun last seen wearing black ski mask, black long sleeve sweater, black pants, and grey shoes with black and white stripes.

Suspect 2 was a black male last seen wearing a mask, black hat with a grey brim, grey short sleeve shirt, camouflaged colored pants, and black shoes.

**INCIDENTS**

Armed Robbery – On August 20 at 10:00AM, officers began to investigate a robbery that occurred somewhere along Prince William Pkwy in Manassas (20111). The victim, a 34-year-old man, reported to police that on August 18 around 11:30PM he asked three strangers at the Woodbridge Walmart for a ride to his residence in Manassas. During the ride, the driver of the vehicle pulled to the side of Prince William Pkwy in the area of Buckhall Rd as one of the passengers displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s money and cell phone before pushing him out of the vehicle and fleeing the area. No injuries were reported. The victim responded to his residence and contacted police the following morning. The investigation continues.

Burglary to a Place of Worship – On August 22 at 9:21PM, officers responded to the Northern Virginia Baptist Church located at 14019 Glenkirk Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary. Church staff reported to police that sometime between 7:00PM on August 21 and 6:30AM on August 22, entry was made into the building through a rear door. No property was reported missing. A dining hall was found ransacked. The investigation continues.

Commercial Burglary – On August 21 at 11:04AM, officers responded to the Wicker Place Antiques located at 7305 Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a burglary. Staff reported to police that sometime between 2:15PM on August 20 and 10:30AM on August 21, entry was made into a detached shed, which appeared to have been pried open. No property was reported missing from inside of the shed.

Commercial Burglary – On August 21 at 7:45AM, officers responded to the construction site for Public Storage located at 15101 Smoke Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. A contractor reported to police that sometime between 2:00PM on August 20 and 5:00AM on August 21, entry was made into a closet inside of the building. A lock on the closet door was pried open.

**ARRESTS**

Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) – On August 22 at 3:56AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8400 block of Cleveland Bay Ct in Gainesville (20136) to investigate a possible domestic. During the course of the investigation, officers attempted to detain the accused who resisted and assault an officer. The accused was quickly detained without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was charged.

Charged on August 22: [Juvenile]

A 16-year-old male of Gainesville

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, curfew violation, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana Court Date: Pending | Status: Released into the custody of a family member

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 21 at 5:14PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4600 block of Hamilton Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to serve an Emergency Custody Order for the accused. When officers arrived and attempted to detain the accused, he resisted and a struggle ensued. During the encounter, the accused grabbed an officer on the lower body and assaulted him. The accused was eventually detained without further incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Daniel Odoi QUARSHIE, was arrested.

Arrested on August 21: Daniel Odoi QUARSHIE, 35, of 4608 Hamilton Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO

Court Date: September 25, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond