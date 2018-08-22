Manassas police report malicious wounding, larceny, Fugitive of the Week

From the Manassas City police press release:

Malicious Wounding

On August 18, 2018 at approximately 10:01 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Massie St for a report of a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim and the two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, one of the suspects shot the victim. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and the victim was transported to a local area hospital and treated for minor injuries and released. Through further investigation, officers determined the identity of the suspects and they were taken into custody on August 21.

Arrested: MARSHALL, Thomas Anthony, a 20 year-old resident of Haymarket.

Charges: Assault by Mob, Burglary

Arrested: MARSHALL, Michael Aaron, a 23 year-old resident of Manassas Park.

Charges: Felonious Assault, Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted

Felon

Larceny

On August 20, 2018 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 9413 Main St (Philadelphia Tavern) for a report of a larceny. The victim told police someone had stolen her purse from the back of her chair while she was dining at the restaurant. Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect, who was located nearby, and subsequently arrested.

Arrested: HOGAN SR., Michael Lee, a 59 year-old resident of Manassas.

Charges: Felony Petit Larceny, Credit Card Theft