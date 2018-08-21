PWSPCA “Clear the Shelters” event a success, 54 animals adopted

From the Prince William police press release:

Thank you! That is the message from the staff of the Prince William County Police Department’s Animal Control Bureau and our partners in the 4th annual, nationwide “Clear the Shelters Day” event.

Fifty-four animals – 40 cats, 12 dogs and two rabbits – were adopted on Saturday, Aug. 18. The Prince William Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PWSPCA) covered the adoption fees for animals adopted at the event. The Prince William County Animal Shelter, which is run by the Animal Control Bureau, covered the spay/neuter fees. The PWSPCA-sponsored P.A.W. Express was set up in the Shelter’s parking lot and adopted out 10 cats that were on board.

With the support of NBC4, NBC-owned television stations, and Telemundo, hundreds of shelters in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia teamed up to take part in a national push to find homes for pets in need.

For more information on this initiative, visit http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Clear-The-Shelters-Animal-Adoption-Dogs-Cats-Pets-Event-NBC-Telemundo-315502721.html

Other sponsors of the event included Hill’s Science Diet and Cat’s Pride Cat Litter.

Please visit the Prince William County Animal Shelter; give a homeless animal a new chance at life, and find your new best friend.