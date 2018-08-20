Woman nearly abducted while jogging in Manassas

MANASSAS — A woman jogging along a path in Manassas was assaulted and nearly abducted on Saturday, Aug. 18.

From Manassas police:

Attempted Abduction

On August 18, 2018 at approximately 9:38 a.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to 8351 Stonewall Rd (Stonewall Park) in reference to an attempted abduction. The investigation revealed the victim, an adult female, was running on the trail in the park when she was approached by an unknown male. During the encounter the suspect grabbed the victim and assaulted her.

The victim was able to escape and suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation. The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male in his late thirties, fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000, or the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.