Two robberies, one malicious wounding, one shooting in under 48 hours

From the Prince William police press release:

Strong-Armed Robbery – On August 18 at 9:30PM, officers began to investigate an alleged robbery that occurred somewhere in Prince William County earlier that evening. The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking along an unknown road in Prince William County between 8:00PM and 9:00PM when he was pushed to the ground from behind then punched in the face by an unknown black male. The unknown suspect took money, clothing, and other various items from the victim before fleeing the area on foot. The victim later responded to the Paul T. White Station in Manassas to report the incident. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Shooting Investigation – On August 19 at 1:08AM, officers responded to the Briarwood Apartments located in the 3500 block of Briarwood Dr in Dumfries (22172) to investigate a shooting. Several callers reported to police that an unknown man was screaming and shooting a gun from an apartment balcony. Officers arrived and heard a gunshot coming from inside one of the apartments. Officers breached the front door, located the accused inside, and detained him without incident. Further investigation revealed that the accused was under the influence of PCP. Following a search of the apartment, a handgun, PCP, and marijuana were recovered. Upon a canvass of the area, officers discovered that one of the bullets struck a nearby apartment, which was occupied. No injuries were reported, and no other property damage was located or reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on August 19:

Jason Michael DEMATTY, 33, of 3511 Briarwood Dr, Apt 41, in Dumfries

Charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, and possession of marijuana

Court Date: November 7, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On August 18 at 6:50PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5700 block of Ridgedale Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a possible assault. The caller reported to police that she received a text message saying that a family member may have been assaulted. When officers arrived at the residence, they observed blood on the ground outside the front door. When no one answered the door, officers forced entry into the home where they located the victim, a 64-year-old man, disoriented and suffering from a laceration on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon further investigation, officers determined that the victim was lying in bed when the accused, a family member, assaulted him unprovoked. During the encounter, the accused punched the victim in the head several times. The accused then fled the residence. Officers located the accused intoxicated a short time later at a business located in the 5800 block of Mapledale Plz and detained him without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Andrew Jared WHITTAKER, was arrested.

Arrested on August 18:

Andrew Jared WHITTAKER, 34, of the 5700 block of Ridgedale Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding and public intoxication

Court Date: September 19, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Residential Burglary – On August 18 at 10:45AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary in progress. The caller reported to police that two unknown males were attempting to force open the rear door of a neighbor’s residence with a crow bar. The suspects fled the area when the caller yelled at them. Responding officers were able to locate and detain one of the suspects, identified as a male juvenile. An officer then transported the juvenile to the Juvenile Services Office located at 9540 Center St in Manassas where a petition was obtained in connection to the burglary. As the officer was attempting to place the juvenile back into the police cruiser to transport him to the Juvenile Detention Center, he was able to break free from the officer and flee the area on foot. Additional officers searched the area and located the juvenile a short time later hiding inside of a dumpster at the Pennington Traditional School nearby. Following the investigation, officers obtained additional charges. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center without further incident. Attempts to identify and locate the second suspect are still on going.

Charged on August 18: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male of Manassas

Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, petit larceny, and escape without force

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center