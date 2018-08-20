Motorcyclist dies in crash, investigation continues

From the Prince William police press release:

On August 19 at 2:00AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Minnieville Rd and Andorra Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2004 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle was traveling westbound on Minnieville Rd when the rider lost control and struck a curb. The operator continued down the sidewalk before striking a guardrail and becoming separated from the motorcycle. The operator then struck a gate of a residence in the 13900 block of Andorra Dr.

The residents of the home located the rider and contacted police. The motorcycle continued until it struck tree and came to rest. No other vehicles were involved. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. Speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The operator of the 2004 Honda CBR10000RR motorcycle was identified as James Vincent CAPUTI, 25, of Woodbridge