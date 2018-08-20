Lidl to celebrate grand opening of Dumfries store September 26

Lidl US sent us this press release on their Dumfries grand opening:

On Wednesday, September 26, shoppers in the area will have the opportunity to experience Lidl when its newest location opens that day. Lidl’s Dumfries store, located at 16601 Dumfries Road, will open at 8:00 a.m., immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony with Store Manager Kelly Simmons at 7:40 a.m. The new store will be Lidl’s eighth in the DC-area and will build on Lidl’s promise to deliver shoppers convenient access to high quality foods at the lowest possible prices.

“Lidl stores bring incredible quality, exciting promotions and real savings to our shoppers every day. On behalf of the entire Lidl Dumfries team, we are honored to bring Lidl’s unique offering to Dumfries next month and to become a part of daily life in the community,” said Store Manager Kelly Simmons.

Lidl US Grand Opening Events and Specials

Customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new Dumfries store. The first 100 customers will be greeted by Lidl Store Manager Kelly Simmons and presented with a wooden coin redeemable for a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. The fun continues throughout grand opening weekend with games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways.

Rethink Grocery Shopping

Lidl stores offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean huge savings for Lidl shoppers. When entering the Dumfries store, shoppers can also expect to experience the following:

Attractive, Easy-to-Shop & Newly-Built Store: The Dumfries store will be a newly constructed facility, featuring an easy-to-shop layout with six wide aisles and plentiful natural light.

Fresh Baked Goods: Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of Lidl’s top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of the store.

High Quality American Products: Lidl works with thousands of American partners and suppliers. Roughly nine out of ten high quality products sold at Lidl are its exclusive private label brands, and a majority of Lidl’s everyday assortment is sourced in America by Lidl’s U.S. team.

Local Careers, Local Team: Lidl’s Dumfries store brings dozens of new career opportunities to the area, and adds to the strong local team Lidl has built across Northern Virginia, where the company is headquartered.

Award Winning Wines: Lidl’s exclusive wine range, which is curated by Lidl’s Master of Wine, Adam Lapierre, has won more than 250 medals at prestigious wine competitions across the country. Most recently, Lidl was awarded more than 40 medals for its American wines at the 2018 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest American wine competition in the world.

Award Winning Beers: At the New York International Beer Competition, Lidl was named 2018 Beer Supermarket of the Year, with expert judges recognizing and awarding medals to 11 of Lidl’s exclusive beers for their quality characteristics. Among the winners was Lidl’s Brewer’s Storehouse No. 3 amber ale, which is brewed on the East Coast and was named Amber Ale of the Year.