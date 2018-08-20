Lake Ridge residents displaced by kitchen fire

From a press release regarding a townhouse fire that happened August 18th, 2018 at 9:47 p.m.:

Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse fire at 3190 Harvard Street in Lake Ridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported fire in the kitchen of the townhouse house.

Crews entered through front door, Crews contained the fire to the kitchen and had the fire under control within five minutes.

The fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Red Cross was called to assist three residents who were displaced by the fire. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWC DF&R responded to the incident.

