An up-close look at that overturned tanker that snarled traffic on I-95

DALE CITY — An overturned tanker truck turned into a nightmare for drivers on Interstate 95 in Prince William County on Monday afternoon.

From Virginia State Police:

At 2:05 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to an overturned tanker truck along the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 156 mile marker. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no leakage from the tank, which was fully loaded with gasoline. The tank had to be drained before the vehicle could be removed from the scene. Crash remains under investigation.