A Call to Action from Volunteer Prince William

Good Morning Prince William! Here are the mos recent volunteer positions from Volunteer Prince William.

· American Red Cross is gearing up for their annual Sound the Alarm, Save a Life, which installs free smoke alarms in at-risk communities. Volunteers are needed to help in the Mosby Ridge neighborhood of Manassas Park. A Pre-Canvassing Rally will be held August 21, 9am-12pm, and Installation Event on August 25, 8:30am-1pm. To sign up for the pre-canvassing, please email carol.mckenzie2@redcross.org . Please register for the installation online at https://rdcrss.org/2L3obsO

· Manassas Museum is gearing up for their Annual Manassas History Weekend on August 25th & 26th. Volunteers are needed at both the museum in Old Town and at Liberia Plantation. Duties include handing out information and helping with children’s activities. Two shifts available, 9am-1pm and 1pm-5pm both days. Please call Doug at (703) 257-8265 to learn more.

· Prince William Conservation Alliance has a great workday coming up on August 25that Merrimac Farm, 9am-12pm. It feels good to get your hands dirty. Please RSVP for this at (703) 490-5200 or via email at alliance@pwconserve.org

· If you’re a teen or college student with muscles, Northern Virginia Family Servicewants you!! They’re holding a Yard Sale August 25 at Georgetown South, and volunteers age 16 and up are urgently needed to help on August 24, 4pm-8pm, to load items in the box truck at Clock Tower Thrift Store in Centreville. Volunteers are also needed August 25 between 7:30am and 4:30pm. Various shifts and jobs are available. Grab some friends and come support a great organization while celebrating summer’s end! Please email Annie at aarroyo@nvfs.org to learn how you can help.

· Mark your calendars for Saturday August 25th for the 3rd Annual Farm to Table event to support the Prince William Environmental Excellence Foundation at Windy Knoll Farm. The event runs from 3pm-8pm with 2 seating’s for dinner. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children 13-18, Free for kids under 12. There will be local vendors, artisan and farm sponsors and antique equipment. Fun for the entire family! Purchase tickets online at: princewilliamfarm2table2018.eventbrite.com.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to help them at community fairs and festivals by manning their both for a couple of hours each day. You’ll receive all the training and information needed and this is a fun way to get out and meet people. Some of the dates needed are 8/27, 9/3, 9/6, 9/15, 9/23, 9/29, 9/30, 10/8 and 10/13. Please call Nicole to learn more at (571) 285-3772.

· Attention golfers! Serve our Willing Warriors invites you to their golf tournament on Monday, September 17th (New Date) at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton. This is a great way to gather your friends and enjoy the day for a great cause. It includes golf, breakfast, lunch, prizes and gifts for just $200/ player. Please register online at: willingwarriors.org/golf.

· SERVE in Manassas has an urgent need for volunteer groups (min. age 18) to purchase, prepare and serve a meal at the SERVE Family Shelter. This is the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family to share your favorite menu with families living in the shelter. It definitely takes a fun group to serve up to 90 individuals! They need brunch and dinner served on various weekend dates in September. Please call Julie for more info at (571) 748-2674 or email jrmartinez@nvfs.org.

· Historic Manassas needs 55 volunteers age 21+ for the 8th Annual Bands, Brews and Barbeque on Saturday September 8th, 8:30am-6pm. There are two shifts so you can help and then enjoy the rest of the day. Please email Melissa for all the specifics at: melissa@historicmanassasinc.org

· Give the gift of literacy to local adults! Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William is seeking volunteer tutors. Previous experience is not necessary. The next Tutor Training Workshop is September 8, 8:45 am-4pm and September 22, 9am-12pm. Attendance both days is required. Please register at (703) 670-5702 or lvapw@aol.com.

· The Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is looking for Mentors for the 2018-2019 school year. With your help, their Scholar-Athletes can grow into determined students, supportive teammates and catalysts for positive change in the community! For more information and to become a mentor, please email Rose.Broberg@nationals.com

· Prince William Forest Park is looking for volunteers for their Heritage Fest event scheduled for Saturday, September 15th at Cabin Camp 4 from 11am-5pm. This is a super fun, family-friendly event! Volunteers are needed to help with parking, information booth, hayrides, crafts, games, etc. Two shifts are available so you enjoy the event, 10am-2pm and 2pm-6pm. It’s a great volunteer opportunity for all – kids are welcome to help! Please email Kerri at kerri_syrus@nps.gov to learn how you can help.

· Hylton Performing Arts Center is hosting Songwriting Series for Military Children, a three-part series of music and songwriting. Scheduled dates are September 22, October 6 and October 20, 1pm-3pm each day. The workshop is Free and open to military children ages 8-17. Kids can create their own song during the series and share it at Celebrating Veterans and the Arts at the Hylton Center on November 10. No prior experience necessary, and what a great way to honor our veterans! Please visit HyltonCenter.org/veterans for more information and to register.

· The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation needs volunteers to help at the Prince William Half Marathon Sunday September 30th. This super fun event is at Jiffy Lube Live! Tasks include handing out water to the runners or manning the beer garden. This is a family-friendly event for all ages 12 and up. Please visit their website for all the specifics at sjgfoundation.org.

· Mark your calendars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday October 20 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for set-up, refreshments, advocacy, finish line brigade and route monitoring. You can sign up online at http://bit.ly/ALZWalkManassas or email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· The wonderful folks at BEACON for Adult Literacy are recruiting volunteers to become ESOL instructors for small group instruction in the Manassas area. No second language or teaching experience required, free training is provided. Volunteers teach two to four hours per week. Classes are offered both mornings 9:30am-11:30am (Monday thru Friday), and evenings 7pm-9pm (Tuesday and Thursday). Please call (703) 368-7491 or email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more about this rewarding opportunity.

· Looking for an end of summer project? The good folks at House of Mercy have a desperate need for food donations of canned soups/tuna/chicken, pasta/pasta sauce, cereal, diced tomatoes, canned veggies, canned fruits, peanut butter, and mac & cheese. Food can be dropped off any time Mon-Sat: 10am-5pm & 10am- 7pm on Wed at 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109. Please call (703) 659-1636 to learn more.

· Prince William Humane Society needs volunteers to provide pet care on Saturday and Sunday evenings, 5:30-7:30pm at their new facility in Dumfries. They’re also in urgent need of volunteers who can foster homeless animals. Short-term and weekend fosters can also help! Please call Jillian for more info at (703) 634-0880, ext. 103.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

· If you’re an administrative genius, Streetlight Community Ministries wants to meet you! They have an urgent need for volunteer office workers on weekdays to help with basic admin duties, along with those fun, last-minute projects that always spring up. Not only will you be supporting the staff, you’ll also be helping to support the homeless clients Streetlight serves, a win-win all around! Please email cbenner@thestreetlight.org to learn more about how you can make a difference.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.