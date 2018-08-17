Video, composite sketch released in Dale City sex assault investigation

From Prince William police:

Abduction | Aggravated Sexual Assault Investigation *E-FIT COMPOSITE AND PHOTOS [See Attachments] – The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to seek the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to a sexual assault that occurred along a wooded path in the area of Aurora Dr and Bowes Ln in Woodbridge on the evening of August 13. On August 16, detectives and crime analysts with the Criminal Investigation Division worked with the victim to develop an electronic composite image of the suspect. Detectives also located surveillance footage from a nearby business of the suspect. Additional information will be released when available.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Suspect Description:

White male with a tan complexion, between 19-20 years old, approximately 5’05”- 5’07”, 130lbs- 140lbs, with a thin build

Last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and brown or tan cargo shorts

