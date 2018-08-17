Upcoming meetings to focus on Stafford bicycle trail plan

STAFFORD — Bicycle trails are on the radar of county planners in Stafford.

Planners seek input from residents who would use the planned trails. The county will hold two meetings to talk about where the trails would be built, and how they fit into the county government’s comprehensive plan for the jurisdiction.

More in a press release:

When it comes to planning new bike and pedestrian trails, Stafford County is looking to the experts for advice – the people who use the trails. Stafford is updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Facilities Plan and is asking for citizen input. The goal is to determine the needs of citizens to better plan for future bicycle and pedestrian facilities in the county.

“This plan is a part of our Comprehensive Plan, which is our blueprint for the future,” said Brian Geouge, a Senior Planner in Stafford’s Planning and Zoning Department. “We have drafted a series of maps that show proposed bike and pedestrian facilities across the County, and we want to engage the citizens to give us feedback on the locations and types of facilities.”

Residents may provide input several ways: attend one of the two public workshops (details listed below); view documents and participate in an online survey at www.staffordcountyva.gov/staffordbikepedplan; or visit the Department of Planning and Zoning to view plans and provide comments. For more information about the Bicycle and Pedestrian Facilities Plan, please contact Brian Geouge at (540) 658-8668 or bgeouge@staffordcountyva.gov.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

William J. Howell Library (formerly England Run)

806 Lyons Boulevard

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Monday, August 27, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

North Stafford High School Library

839 Garrisonville Road

Stafford, VA 22554