WOODBRIDGE — Local leaders will gather to discuss progress on multiple transportation projects in the region.

The meeting will take place at the Woodbridge Campus of Northern Virginia Community College on just off Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

From a press release:

Senator Scott Surovell will host a mega-town hall with transportation agencies from around Prince William County at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018, at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus Workforce Development Center. Elected officials and agency representatives will address:

• Status of U.S. 1 Widenings

• Status of High Speed Rail from DC to Raleigh

• Express Lanes Extension to Fredericksburg [FredEx]

• Virginia Rail Express Expansion Update

• Northern Virginia Transportation Authority $44.5 Million Funding for Dumfries U.S. 1 Widening

• Status of I-95/VA-123/U.S. 1 Bottleneck

• Blue Line Extension to Eastern Prince William County



The town hall will include Senators Scott Surovell and Jeremy McPike, Delegates Hala Ayala, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Elizabeth Guzman, and Luke Torian. Officials from Prince William County Transportation, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Rail Express, Transurban, Department of Rail and Public Transportation, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, and Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission will also be on hand to help answer questions.

At 6:30 p.m., agency officials will provide information in an open house-style format. At 7:00 p.m., participants will transition over to a presentation and town hall-format meeting. There will be time for citizens to ask questions and provide feedback to their elected representatives and agency officials.

Event Details?

Monday, September 10

Open House: 6:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Town Hall Meeting: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus

Workforce Development Center Ballroom

2675 College Dr, Woodbridge, VA