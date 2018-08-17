Roof at Beville Middle School catches fire during construction work

DALE CITY — Ongoing work to replace the roof at Beville Middle School led to a fire on Friday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the school at 4901 Dale Boulevard at 11:55 a.m. Someone using blowtorch accidentally caught roof ablaze.

No one was injured, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Matt Smolksy.

The work to replace the roof while school is out of the session was nearly completed when the fire broke out, said county schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.

There was no water damage to the building. Fire crews remained on scene for an hour and a half to ventilate the building after smoke poured inside due to the fire.

“We expect the building will be totally cleaned up and ready to go when our teachers arrive Monday,” said Gulotta.

We don’t yet have any word on the cost of the damages caused by the fire.

Students in Prince William County head back to class Monday, August 27.