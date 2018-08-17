Jeeps slams into tree after online sale of Air Jordans gone bad

From the Stafford Sheriff’s office:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with two reported thefts of sneakers. On August 15, 2018, Deputy Aubrecht responded to a call regarding an auto accident and possible robbery in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Merryview Drive.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed a male subject with a severe laceration on his knee standing outside of a gray Jeep Wrangler off the road. While the deputy was assisting him with the injury, the subject explained that the male sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle had tried to take off with two boxes of Air Jordan sneakers he was trying to sell through the Letgo app for buying and selling used items.

When rescue personnel arrived, the deputy made contact with the second male subject who was identified as Sydney Marcell Fisher, 18, of Stafford. Fisher told the deputy that he did not attempt to steal the shoes from the victim. He said he met the victim to purchase the shoes at the agreed upon price of $300.

After seeing the shoes, he returned to his vehicle to get the money. At that point, the first subject came over to his vehicle and tried to make entry, causing Fisher to attempt to drive away. He said the subject held onto the door, and he ended up crashing the vehicle into a tree.

Deputy Aubrecht then spoke with the first subject to get his side of the story. The first subject told him that he agreed to meet Fisher at a location near his residence to sell him the shoes for the agreed upon price of $300; however, Fisher only had $80. He handed the shoes to Fisher who said he’d get the money from his vehicle. Instead, Fisher began to drive away, prompting the first subject to grab ahold of the door of the vehicle and attempt to grab the wheel to stop the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently swerved off the road and crashed into a tree.

The first subject was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. At the hospital, the subject showed the deputy screenshots of his conversation with Fisher. However, the name of the second subject on the app was displayed as Mark Jamison. He said that is how the subject identified himself when he attempted to sell him the shoes. Fisher later admitted to the deputy that he used the Mark Jamison name as a pseudonym. Fisher was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of reckless driving and petit larceny.

On the same day, Deputy Sypolt responded to Town Square Circle regarding a larceny complaint. The victim said a man identified as Mark Jamison took two pairs of Nike Jordan sneakers from him without paying. He had used the Letgo app to try and sell the shoes. The victim told the deputy he met the suspect at the agreed upon location at Town Square Circle. Upon arrival, the man identified as Mark Jamison analyzed the shoes and then asked if he could show

the shoes to his friend at one of the nearby apartments to make sure they were legitimate. The victim agreed, but Jamison never came back. The victim repeatedly tried to text him over the next 45 minutes and eventually learned Jamison had blocked him on the app. Additional warrants are pending for this incident. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim in a sneakers theft associated with Mark Jamison or Sydney Fisher is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.