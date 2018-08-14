Woman found stabbed to death on bed

MANASSAS — Police said they found a woman inside a home who died of stab wounds, and that the person who called 911 is the one who killed her.

From Prince William police:

Murder Investigation – On August 13 at 8:51PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8300 block of Rolling Rd in Manassas (20110) to investigate a death. The caller contacted police after he had discovered his roommate, identified as an adult woman, lying in her bed suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit were able to determine that the caller and the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation earlier that day. The argument escalated when the accused stabbed the victim multiple times, ultimately killing her.

The victim and the accused were known to one and were tenants of the same residence. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Willie Sykes DAWSON, was arrested.

Arrested on August 14:

Willie Sykes DAWSON, 68, of 8317 Rolling Rd in Manassas

Charged with murder

Court Date: September 19, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The victim was identified as Gloria Jean PIPER, 60, of Manassas