Stafford posts storm recovery update

From a press release:

Residents in the county are entering the clean-up phase of the recovery from the sudden storm on Sunday, August 12, 2018, and on the heels of record rainfall in the area over the summer. Below is information designed to assist in that recovery:

– Stay away from downed power lines. Call 911 to report downed power lines. Do not touch them. Fallen Trees – Call VDOT at 1-800-367-ROAD (1-800-367-7623).

Stay safe and stay alert especially when dealing with large debris, and make sure to use safety measures when operating debris removal equipment like chainsaws and wood chippers. In an emergency make sure to call 911.