James A. Minor, Jr. appointed to Stafford Electoral Board

STAFFORD — There’s a new face on Stafford County’s three-person Electoral Board.

From the Stafford County Democratic Committee:

The Stafford County Democratic Committee offers its congratulations to Vice Chair James A. Minor, Jr., on his appointment to the Stafford County Electoral Board. Mr. Minor was sworn in today at the Stafford County Courthouse in front of family and friends including the Stafford County Democratic Committee Chairman Benjamin M. Litchfield and former Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Robert “Bob” Woodson. Mr. Minor replaces Stafford County Electoral Board Chairman Douglas J. Filler who stepped down from the Electoral Board recently.

“Nominating members to the local electoral board is one of the most important duties of local political committee chairs,” Litchfield said “because the electoral board serves as the gatekeeper for free and fair local elections.” “It was my distinct honor to recommend Jim’s appointment to the Stafford County Circuit Court and I thank Chief Judge Sharp for his wisdom in picking Jim to serve on the electoral board.” “I also want to thank Chairman Filler for his distinguished service and wish him well in all of his future endeavors.”

Local electoral board members are appointed by the circuit court from among a pool of at least three individuals nominated by local political committees. Two members of the electoral board are typically from the same political party as the current Governor. Because Chairman Filler is one of two Democrats serving on the Stafford County Electoral Board, the Stafford County Democratic Committee had the responsibility of nominating Chairman Filler’s successor.