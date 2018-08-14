Brooke Road reopens following Sunday’s storm
From the Virginia Department of Transportation:
Route 608 (Brooke Road) in Stafford County has re-opened to traffic near John Roberts Lane.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have completed an emergency repair to replace a damaged drainage pipe and restore the road’s travel surface.
Brooke Road closed to traffic near the intersection with John Roberts Lane on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 12 after a drainage pipe was damaged by heavy rain.
