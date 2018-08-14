Menu
Breaking News: 7-Eleven outside Stafford’s Hidden Valley neighborhood robbed at knifepoint
Potomac Local
August 14, 2018

STAFFORD — A 7-Eleven was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Two masked men walked into the convenience store about 8 p.m. and threatened two employees with a knife. They demanded cash.

One of the men jumped behind a counter while the other held knife wrapped in a bandana, employees told us.

The thieves made off with cash. No one was injured.

No official word yet from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. 

The store is located at 3623 Jefferson Davis Highway near Boswell’s Corner in northern Stafford County.

