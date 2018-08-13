Stafford home burns after power restored following Sunday storm

STAFFORD COUNTY — When the power came back on, the kitchen went up in flames.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews were called to 727 Anvil Road at 3:10 a.m. today for a report of a structure fire.

They found flames in the kitchen sparked by food that had been left on the stove, said Stafford fire and rescue spokesman Roger Sutherland.

Crews doused the blaze and took four people — two adults and two children — to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The Old Forge neighborhood just off Route 17 where the house is located lost power Sunday night after a massive storm rolled through the region toppling large trees, and bringing large hail, and heavy rains.

When the power was restored to the neighborhood overnight, the stove, which was on when the power went out, turned back on, sparking the blaze.

Fire and rescue officials remind residents to turn off their appliances in the event of a power outage to avoid situations like these when the electricity is restored.

Fire crews spent four and a half hours on scene mopping up the mess, according to dispatch records.