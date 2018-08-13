Rappahannock Regional Landfill suspends fees for brush after storm

From an email:

The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) will temporarily waive fees for the disposal of yard debris from residents through August 26, 2018, at the Regional Landfill at Eskimo Hill. The Stafford and Fredericksburg area served by the Regional Landfill has received excessive rainfall this summer, resulting in extremely saturated soil. The wet ground, coupled with an unusually high number of violent thunderstorms with high winds has caused many trees and limbs to fall, and the R-Board wants to assist residents with clean-up activities. The waiver applies only to the disposal by residents, not commercial firms, and is only in effect at the Eskimo Hill site.