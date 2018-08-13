Portion of Ashton Avenue closing this week for water main work

From the Prince William Service Authority:

A portion of Ashton Avenue in Manassas will be closed to traffic during the evenings of Wednesday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, August 16 as a result of the Prince William County Service Authority’s Sudley Road Water Main Improvements Project.

The road will be closed from Lomond Drive to Crestwood Drive and will require a detour. Virginia Department of Transportation signage will be on the street to inform motorists of alternate routes during the road closure. The work on Ashton Avenue is expected to start at approximately 9 p.m. and conclude each morning at approximately 5 a.m.

The closure is necessary so that the Service Authority can connect a new water main with an existing pipe. Estimated to take 12 months to complete, the Sudley Road Water Main Improvements Project entails the installation of approximately 7,700 feet of 16-inch water main from the Sudley Road-Rixlew Lane intersection to the Ashton Avenue-Sudley Manor Drive intersection. This project will maintain water quality and enhance system reliability for customers living in the Greater Manassas area.

The current water main serving the area was constructed in the 1970s and 80s and is more difficult to perform maintenance on due to its depth, location and number of valves. The second phase of the project will include decommissioning of the current main and installing several loop closures to further improve the reliability of the system.

Please email any questions about the project to sudleyroad@pwcsa.org.