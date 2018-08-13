Police identify victim in Manassas area murder

From Prince William police:

Murder Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Detectives from the Homicide Unit confirmed the identity of the victim killed at a residence located in the 8900 block of Rugby Rd in Manassas on August 10. The accused, identified as Dale Andrew WOLFE, has been arrested in connection to the death which stemmed from an altercation inside the residence. The accused and the victim were known to one another.

Identified:

The victim was identified as Terri Jo HILBRAND, 54, of Manassas

Murder Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 10 at 11:47PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8900 block of Rugby Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. A caller contacted police on behalf of her neighbor who reported that he witnessed a family member, identified as the accused, assaulting another person inside his residence.

When officers arrived at the home, they located an adult woman, later believed to be an acquaintance of the accused, unconscious near the front door of the residence. As officers were checking the home, they located the accused in another area of the residence where he was detained without further incident. The female victim initially located by officers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the homeowner, an 84-year-old man, was sleeping in his bedroom when he woke to the sound of a commotion inside the residence. Upon checking on the noise, he observed the accused physically assaulting a woman with a blunt object. The homeowner attempted to intervene and was pushed aside by the accused, sustaining a minor injury. The homeowner then fled the residence and went to a neighbor’s home where police were contacted.

The investigation further showed that the accused and the woman were involved in an altercation that escalated. After being detained, officers discovered that the accused had a laceration to his arm. Both the accused and the homeowner were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The deceased victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and to confirm her identity. The victim’s identity will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.

Arrested on August 11:

Dale Andrew WOLFE, 56, of the 8900 block of Rugby Rd in Manassas

Charged with murder

Court Date: September 25, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond