Home burns in Lake Ridge

From OWL Volunteer Fire Department:

Woodbridge, VA August 10, 2018 4:48 a.m. -Firefighters responded to the report of a roof on fire in Lake Ridge. Crews arrived at 2499 Paxton Street within minutes and reported smoke showing from the roof.

A family of five had self-evacuated after a smoke detector had alerted them. The fire was knocked down approximately 20 minutes later. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Red Cross was called to assist the family. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Dumfries- Triangle VFD responded to the incident.