Eustace Road reopens after sinkhole

Eustace Road in Stafford County has re-opened to through traffic between Northampton Boulevard and Legal Court.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contractor crews have completed emergency repairs to a sinkhole next to Eustace Road. Heavy equipment was used to install a new section of drainage pipe connecting to a drop inlet. Once the pipe was installed, crews filled in the sinkhole, which was approximately 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide.

Additional work will be scheduled to repair the shared use path damaged by the sinkhole.

The state-maintained road in the Manors of Park Ridge subdivision had been closed to through traffic since Thursday, July 26.