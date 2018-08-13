Birds! At the Prince William County Fair.

Menu
News
Potomac Local
August 13, 2018

We’re getting a tour of the poultry barn at the Prince William County Fair on this episode of the Potomac Local Live Podcast.

Find out what goes into judging the best bird in Prince William County. There’s a lot more to it than you think.

And check out this week’s events at the Prince William County Fair now through Saturday, August 18.

The fairgrounds are located at 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, with free admission until 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $6 for children and seniors after 5 o’clock. Ride wristbands are $18.

