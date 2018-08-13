Airbags deploy in Dumfries collision involving pizza delivery car
Submitted by Sammoto Yomosa (YOMOSA Film Company):
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and PhotosLocation: Dumfries, VAArea: Main Street and Mine RDTime: approx 5:45 PMDescription: Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main St. and Mine Road, airbags were deployed, one vehicle was a silver grey Chevy sedan driven by a Dominos Pizza delivery driver, the second vehicle was a silver-grey Honda four-door sedan. Only minor injuries were sustained. Dumfries PD along with Prince William County EMS worked the scene, Main St. northbound at Mine Rd was temporarily blocked.
