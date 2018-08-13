Menu
Woodbridge
81°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 86°F
Wind: 3mph WNW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 8
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 290 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe

Airbags deploy in Dumfries collision involving pizza delivery car

News
Potomac Local
August 13, 2018 / 12:41 am / Leave a Comment

Submitted by Sammoto Yomosa (YOMOSA Film Company):

Location: Dumfries, VA
Area: Main Street and Mine RD 
Time: approx 5:45 PM
 
Description: Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main St. and Mine Road, airbags were deployed, one vehicle was a silver grey Chevy sedan driven by a Dominos Pizza delivery driver, the second vehicle was a silver-grey Honda four-door sedan. Only minor injuries were sustained. Dumfries PD along with Prince William County EMS worked the scene, Main St. northbound at Mine Rd was temporarily blocked.
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local

© 2018 Potomac Local Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.