Cows! At the Prince William County Fair.

When it comes to our food, many of us know what we’re eating but a lot of us don’t know where it comes from.

We get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to raise show beef cattle entered into competition at the Prince William County Fair.

These cows are local, from Fauquier County, and on display at the Prince William County Fair.

Here’s a full schedule of this year’s events at the 69th Annual Prince William County Fair.

The fair is located at the Prince William County Fairgrounds located at 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas.